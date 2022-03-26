ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

