Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 1,887,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Euronav by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

