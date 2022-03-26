Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 548,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,116. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

