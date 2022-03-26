Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 548,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,116. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.