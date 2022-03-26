Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

EVBG traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 542.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

