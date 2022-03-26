Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of EVH opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

