Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.88 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 371,772 shares of company stock valued at $677,526 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

