Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.88) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.39 ($27.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.72. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

