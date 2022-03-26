Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 1.2%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.55 ($30.27) and last traded at €27.79 ($30.54). Approximately 240,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.12 ($30.90).

EVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Evotec in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

