Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIFZF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $34.74. 1,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

