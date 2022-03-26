Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:EXAI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,212. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.