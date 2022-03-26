Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EXAI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,212. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,056,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

