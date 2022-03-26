FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $429.90.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.18. 377,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.19. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

