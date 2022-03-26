FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

FDS stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

