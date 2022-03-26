FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

