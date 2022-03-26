Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 3,205,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,439. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

