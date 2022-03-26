Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,659,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

