Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. 1,419,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

