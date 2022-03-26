Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.