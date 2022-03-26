Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Decreases Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 29.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Franklin Financial Services (Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.