FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $8.47 on Major Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $33.47 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00019061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00112210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,898 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

