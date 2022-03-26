Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 2,108.8% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,031,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fernhill stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02. Fernhill has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.07.

About Fernhill (Get Rating)

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on the mining and resources sectors. The company was founded on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

