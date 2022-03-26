Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

