FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 1.5% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.01. 94,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 301,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
