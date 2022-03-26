FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.25.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.