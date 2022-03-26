Financial Comparison: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) & Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Amerigo Resources 19.96% 30.29% 15.35%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vedanta and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Amerigo Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vedanta pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerigo Resources pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vedanta and Amerigo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07 Amerigo Resources $199.60 million 1.34 $39.80 million $0.22 7.00

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Vedanta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vedanta beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Amerigo Resources (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

