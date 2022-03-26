Financial Contrast: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) versus Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sigyn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 148.00%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 87.62%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 2.12 -$23.00 million ($0.32) -21.38

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% OraSure Technologies -9.84% -5.83% -5.00%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

