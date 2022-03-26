Financial Review: Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 16 0 2.70

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $121.90, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.69 -$416.90 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.91 $4.66 billion $7.98 15.60

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 25.02% 23.50% 13.55%

Dividends

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. EOG Resources pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.