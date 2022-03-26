FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $50.25 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,512,930 coins and its circulating supply is 483,829,734 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

