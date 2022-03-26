First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 382,668 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.90.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

