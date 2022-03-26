First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 382,668 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.90.
The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.
FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
