First Command Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

