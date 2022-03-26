First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 1,317 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 347,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

