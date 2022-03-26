First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 2,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $67,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

