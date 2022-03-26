First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 860 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 270,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,906. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.