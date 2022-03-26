First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 170,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $43.73. 38,440,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,593,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

