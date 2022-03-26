First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $741.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,115. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $853.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

