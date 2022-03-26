First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $10,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

