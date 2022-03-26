First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

SKYY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,875. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000.

