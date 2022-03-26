First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FDTS opened at $44.36 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

