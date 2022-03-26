First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 3,310.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ DALI opened at $27.81 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000.

