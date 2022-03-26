First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FEM stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter.

