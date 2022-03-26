First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after buying an additional 105,505 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.