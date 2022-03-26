First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

