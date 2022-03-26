First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NXTG opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period.

