First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $48.36 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

