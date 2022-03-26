First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000.

