First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:FLN)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FLN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.