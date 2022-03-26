First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,414,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

