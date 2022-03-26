First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of QQXT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.91. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQXT. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period.

