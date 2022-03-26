First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,796. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.