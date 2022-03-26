First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GRID traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $93.14. 25,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,504. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.