First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

FTXG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

